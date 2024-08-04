The Italian returned to P1 in the Silverstone Sprint as the Championship gap closed to one point after Martin took second and Bagnaia crashed.

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) stormed to an incredible Tissot Sprint victory at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, taking his first Saturday podium in some style: on the top step. Beast mode was very much engaged as the #23 denied Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), although the #89 claws back some crucial Championship points after drama for points leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) saw the reigning Champion slide out.

Completing the rostrum on Saturday was polesitter Aleix Espargaro as the Aprilia Racing rider ran the top two close, escaping the attentions of Bagnaia and having pulled ahead of Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) on the chase. The eight-time World Champion then also slid out late on to cede third overall in the Championship to Bastianini in a dramatic afternoon at Silverstone.

As the lights went out it was a fantastic launch from Bagnaia, who pushed Espargaro wide on the entry to Turn 1. It was an immediate melee at the front, however, and Martin was able to sneak through and snatch the Sprint lead on the opening lap at Silverstone.

There was drama behind too as Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) crashed on the opening lap after the former overshot Turn 1 and sent both sliding out. Both passed fit, but Morbidelli given a double Long Lap penalty to serve on Sunday.

There was soon more drama in the fight just behind the podium battle too as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) clashed, with no harm done to either but a confetti shower of winglets sent into the air. The clash was also just enough for Marc Marquez to pry the door open and slice past both, needing no second invitation and at least briefly getting past the duo.

At the fornt, Martin continued to lead from the chasing Bastianini, with the Italian hanging on to the tail of the #89 as Espargaro and Bagnaia shadowed the duo.

The first title fight drama then unfolded, with Bagnaia losing the front on Lap 5 at Turn 4. Rider ok, but that was all she wrote and the Italian was forced to watch from the sidelines as teammate Bastianini started to harry Martin. Polesitter Espargaro was released from the pressure of having the reigning Champion sat on his tail too, and with Martin still in the lead the #1 looked to have lost the Championship lead.

However, after one failed attempt that saw Martin hit back immediately, the Beast then sliced through to the lead on Lap 6 and attempted to stretch away almost instantly. The #23 put together a series of impressive times inside the 1:58 bracket with a handful of laps remaining, gaining a little breathing space but Martin still very much in touch. A Bastianini win was a 1-point lead for Bagnaia in the title fight, a Martin win was the #89 back on top.

Then, further drama for the top echelons in the standings: Marc Marquez lost the front at Turn 16. That brought an end to the Spaniard’s chance to earn some vital Championship points as he retired to the pitlane, leaving it as a KTM-GASGAS battle for fourth and likely about to drop out the top three in the standings given Bastianini was now holding station at the head of the field.

With one lap remaining, all that was coming in was perfection from Bastianini. The #23 extended his lead from a handful of tenths to one second and that was that – a first ever Sprint victory secured at Silverstone. Martin consolidated second nevertheless, clawing back crucial Championship points to now sit just one behind Bagnaia. And behind him is now Bastianini in third.

Binder and Acosta’s battle didn’t stop as they continued their fight until the line, with the South African pipping the rookie for fourth after the 10-lap dash. Alex Marquez took sixth, having homed in but not able to get the better of the two.

It was a competitive battle for seventh place and the final point-scoring positions as Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crossed the line just 0.185s ahead of Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), with the latter taking that final point on Saturday.

Now all eyes turn to Sunday for the British Grand Prix, with Bagnaia and Marc Marquez aiming for redemption and Martin desperate to win. Who will come out on top on for 25 points? The stage is set, the style will be vintage and the action is guaranteed to be a modern spectacle. Make sure you join us at 13:00 local time (UTC +1) to find out!

Top 10:

1 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) 1:57.309 2 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) +1.094 3 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) +2.023 4 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +8.644 5 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +8.777 6 Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +9.043 7 Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +11.504 8 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) +11.689 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +11.828 10 Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) +13.328

