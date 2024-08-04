A special exhibition in the Wing is open to all, giving fans chance to get a look at 30 historic machines that helped shape our sport.

As part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, the iconic Silverstone Wing is hosting a very special exhibition with bikes from 1949 to the present day on display. And it’s free for everyone at the circuit to come and visit between Friday and Sunday!

So why is this a must-see for motorcycle racing enthusiasts? Well, Leslie Graham’s 1949 AJS Porcupine E90S, the first World Championship-winning bike, sits at the front and from there, you can take a trip through MotoGP™’s wonderful history. Bikes such as the Norton Manx 350 40M and the unmistakable Mondial 250 Bialbero Factory are here, as well as Mike Hailwood’s Honda 250 RC 162 TT winning machine.

Every bike on display details an important chapter in the World Championship’s tale. Barry Sheene’s last-ever 500cc Suzuki – the Suzuki Harris XR 40 – is on-site alongside Fausto Gresini’s title-winning Garelli 125 Factory, with Kenny Roberts Jr’s 2000 Suzuki 500 RGV XRBO, Yamaha’s 2002 YZR–OWL9 and the 2002 Proton KRV3 of Jeremy McWilliams leading you into the modern era. John Hopkins’ stunning Suzuki GSV-R XRE4 from 2006 stands proudly alongside Tony Elias’ Moriwaki–Honda, the bike that won the first Moto2™ title in 2010.

Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha YZR-M1 can also be seen close up as fans can get to view 28 historic machines all in one place, while you can also learn about the evolution of the OnBoard cameras at the exhibition – from the first iteration in 1985 to the latest, high-tech cameras that are used today.

The fantastic exhibition that celebrates our 75-year history wouldn’t have been possible to assemble without the Amicale Spirit of Speed, the Sammy Miller Museum, the National Motor Museum Beaulieu, Gresini Racing, Collection Nougier and Yamaha.

Opening times are from 09:00 to 18:00 on Friday and Saturday, and 09:00 to 12:00 on Sunday, with the exhibition located in the Wing towards Turn 1. – www.motogp.com

