The National Sports Council (NSC) and 100PLUS, Malaysia’s number one isotonic beverage, have agreed to extend their partnership for a further five years. The contract runs from this year through to its expiry in 2024.

As part of this substantial cash and product sponsorship, 100PLUS will be named the NSC’s exclusive Official Isotonic sponsor.

Following this partnership, the national athletes under NSC will be able to enjoy the benefits of consuming 100PLUS.

“Our national athletes are committed and train extremely hard, for long hours, to raise the level of their game. During competition, they push themselves to the limit in their quest for success. For these athletes, 100PLUS is the ideal beverage to help them rehydrate and recover,” said Engku Isyamuddin Tuan Losin, F&N Sponsorship and Activation Manager after a simple presentation to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican today.

He also stressed the importance of NSC’s youth programmes for the long-term development and growth of the national athletes. “100PLUS has always supported development especially at grassroots and for national athletes, through NSC and KBS.

“NSC has worked tirelessly to churn out world and international standard athletes which is why we have decided to continue supporting them. We hope this partnership continues for many more years to come.”

NSC Director-General, Datuk Ahmad Shapawi commented that it is important for private companies to step up and support NSC’s development efforts.

“At MSN, we try and attract private companies to join us, not just because we want their sponsorship but we also want them to support our cause and get involved.”

Shapawi thanked 100PLUS for their loyal support to NSC over the years.

“100PLUS is our longtime friend and has been our partner. It’s impossible if we leave our partners who have always been loyal to us. And so, we decided to continue (with 100PLUS) with an improvement in the sponsorship package.”

100PLUS, which has been a sponsor of the NSC since 2000, is synonymous with supporting sports in the country. 100PLUS presently sponsors the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM). 100PLUS is also the Official Isotonic drink for the Malaysian Football League and the Ministry of Education League (Liga KPM).

In addition, 100PLUS also supports leading athletes including Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei, Lee Zii Jia and Goh Jin Wei, who are all currently 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors.

