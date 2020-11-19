It was Wyman Goh’s turn to shine on the second day of the 100PLUS National Youth Ranking Challenge Final Round when he defeated first-day leader Ong Ken Yon to surge to the top of the standings of the boys’ singles.

Wyman easily overcame Ken Yon 21-11, 21-17 this morning to intensify the battle against Justin as the three completed day two on the same two points after three matches.

“My attacking play was still weak and these younger players seem to be playing without any pressure whatsoever. It has certainly put the senior players in a spot.

“My position in the group is still not safe and I will need to win my next match if I want to continue to maintain my position,” said Wyman.

Ken Yon remained on second in the boys’ singles standings as Justin Hoh moved down to third following his 21-10, 22-20 loss to Jacky Kok Jing Hong.

Lee Shun Yang and Ter Chun Long are on fifth and sixth respectively with a point each.

In the girls’ singles, the battle is no less intense as Eoon Qi Xuan and K. Letshaana showed their quality to stay top of the standings.

Qi Xuan scored her second win after two matches with a 21-12, 21-12 victory over Myisha Mohd Khairul as Letshaana kept close to the leader after beating Tan Zhing Yi 21-7, 21-13.

“There are still areas to be improved as I thought that my legs were still not strong enough and my body movements were still lacking,” explained Qi Xuan.

Qi Xuan and Letshaana will square up tomorrow to determine the group champion and runner-up.

“I hope I can play well tomorrow against Qi Xuan. I feel that she is much stronger than I am. But I will give it my best shot,” said Letshaana.

At the end of the second day at Bukit Kiara, Myisha and Zhing Yi are in third and fourth place.

In the meantime, there was a surprise in the boys’ doubles when youngsters Muhd ​​Haikal Nazri-Wan Muhd ​​Arif Wan Junaidi bounced back from their first set defeat to record a 15-21, 21-16, 21-19 win over seniors Choong Hon Jian-Nur Firdaus Azman.

The win saw Muhd Haikal-Wan Muhd Arif occupying the second spot in the standings with one point from one win and one loss – the same as Hon Jian-Nur Firdaus who are third.

“We did not play well yesterday but today we were more confident and focused.

“We just wanted to enjoy the match as best we can and also prove to coaches that we can beat the older players,” said Wan Muhd ​​Arif.

Haikal and Arif will need to beat the pair of Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe if they want to secure their position in the group further.

The classification in the girls’ doubles will be decided tomorrow when Pearly Tan-Toh Ee Wei square up against Yap Ling-Teoh Mei Xing.

RESULTS

Boys’ singles

Lee Shun Yang – Ter Chun Long (21-11, 21-6)

Wyman Goh – Ong Ken Yon (21-11, 21-17)

Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Justin Hoh (21-10, 22-20)

Girls’ Singles

Eoon Qi Xuan – Myisha Mohd Khairul (21-12, 21-12)

K. Letshaana – Tan Zhing Yi (21-7, 21-13)

Boys’ Doubles

Muhd Haikal Nazri / Wan Muhd ​​Arif Wan Junaidi- Choong Hon Jian / Nur Firdaus Azman (15-21, 21-16, 21-19)

Lwi Sheng Hao / Yap Roy King – Beh Chun Meng / Goh Boon Zhe (21-7, 21-19)

Girls’ Doubles

Pearly Tan / Toh Ee Wei – Cheng Su Yin / Goh Pei Kee (walked over)

Teoh Mei Xing / Yap Ling – Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow (21-10 21-17)

