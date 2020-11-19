And already phenomenal season can get even better for Suzuki in Portimao. The Rider and Team Championships are now wrapped up and in the hands of Mir and Team Suzuki Ecstar, with Petronas Yamaha SRT now 79 points behind with 45 left on the table. Now, it’s a straight-up fight for the Constructor crown between Suzuki and Ducati at the Algarve International Circuit, with Yamaha having an outside chance still.