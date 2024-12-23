100PLUS, the nation’s No.1 isotonic beverage, and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have renewed their two-decade long partnership for a further four years until 2028. 100PLUS and BAM signed their first sponsorship agreement in 2003 and have been partners ever since.

As with previous agreements, 100PLUS will continue as the Official Beverage Partner for BAM competitions and activities including the Malaysian Open and the Malaysian Masters, and for the national team.

100PLUS has also always been a strong advocate for junior development and was the title sponsor for the 100PLUS National Junior Circuit for many years. It has been rebranded as the Junior Elite Tour where 100PLUS is the co-title sponsor. The 100PLUS National Interstate U12 & U16 will be another important development event 100PLUS will continue to support.

“We are delighted to continue this partnership with BAM for a further four years. We have had an amazing relationship over the past 20 years and we are thrilled to continue this relationship until 2028,” said Ms Leong Wai Yin, Chief Marketing Officer, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd. “When we first collaborated with BAM, our intention was to contribute to Malaysian badminton and the nation’s quest to achieve success on the global stage. We wanted to see our players win top events including the World Championships and the Olympics.”

Wai Yin was speaking at the Press Conference to announce the extended partnership with BAM today. The function was attended by Datuk V. Subramaniam, Acting BAM President, Mr Jordan Ng, Managing Director, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Kenny Goh, BAM General Secretary, Wai Yin and officials from BAM and 100PLUS.

Wai Yin stressed that 100PLUS is committed to junior development and is pleased to continue supporting these programmes. “We have been around long enough to see players develop and progress from the junior circuit to the senior ranks. Some players have gone on to achieve remarkable results on the global stage including winning BWF Tour events and the World Championship.”

To further encourage and incentivise the national players, 100PLUS had signed several of them as brand ambassadors. Former World Champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are among the current BAM players who are 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors. Malaysia’s leading singles player, Lee Zii Jia, is also sponsored by 100PLUS.

“We are excited and looking forward to working with Datuk Subramaniam and his team over the next four years. I want to also express our appreciation to Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Norza Zakaria for his advice and support over the years.”

As part of the partnership, 100PLUS will be provided to Malaysian badminton players, along with shuttlers competing in BAM-organised international events like the Malaysian Open and Malaysian Masters. 100PLUS is the ideal beverage for players aiming to achieve peak performances as they aim to claim the top prizes in these competitions.

BAM Acting President Datuk V. Subramaniam expressed gratitude for the continued partnership, emphasizing its significance. “Producing world-class players comes at a significant cost, but with the unwavering support of sponsors like 100PLUS, we can continue investing in our players’ development and reclaim Malaysia’s place among the elite badminton nations. This partnership reflects a shared vision for the future of Malaysian badminton.”

Aside from BAM and the brand ambassadors, 100PLUS continues to sponsor the National Sports Council, Football Association of Malaysia and works closely with the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia for the prestigious annual SAM 100PLUS Awards. World renowned cyclist, Datuk Azizulhasni Awang, is also 100PLUS Brand Ambassador.

100PLUS, a Silver Sponsor for Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games and Para Games, also supports many other sports programmes in Malaysia including activities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

