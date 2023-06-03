#FIRST GOLD IN WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL, BADMINTON

THE stage is set for the big sporting show on Saturday (3 June) as 1,407 athletes from 11 countries set their sights on the 431 gold medals offered in the 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia 2023.

The biennial Para Games, to be hosted for the first time in Cambodia, officially gets underway on Saturday night (3 June) with the official opening ceremony scheduled at the Morodok Techo Sports Complex here.

The chase for the 12th ASEAN Para Games’ first gold medal this morning is set to be an exciting encounter as host Cambodia take on Thailand in the women’s Basketball 3on3 final match at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.

The day before, all contingents, led by their respective Chef de Missions, attended the official flag-raising ceremony to mark the start of the Games which will be officially opened by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in what would be a colourful opening show at Morodok Techo Stadium, to mark the country’s historical feat as host of the Games for the first time.

In attendance at the flag-raising ceremony were Hun Many, the 12th ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee representative, APSF President Maj. Gen, Osoth Bhavilai, Tourism Minister and Permanent Vice Chairman of CAMAPGOC Dr Tong Khon and APSF Secretary-General Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan.

Slightly more than two weeks after the conclusion of the 32nd SEA Games, Cambodian welcomes more than 2,000 para-athletes and officials who are down to see action in 14 sports, including e-sports which makes its debut albeit as a demonstration sport.

Swimming and athletics remained as sports which offer the most number of medals with 148 events (97 men, 50 women, 1 mixed) while latter will have 125 events contested.

Meanwhile, the 12th ASEAN Para Games Main Press Centre (MPC) and the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) were also officially launched and opened by Cambodian Information Minister, His Excellency Minister Khieu Kanharith.

APSF President Maj. Gen. Osoth Bhavilai welcomes all athletes and contingents, expressing confidence that Cambodia will deliver the Games successfully despite playinghost of the Games for the first time.

“APSF has been collaborating closely with CAMAPGOC over the last nine months since the conclusion of Solo Games last year. We believe, the Games will be successfully delivered in the best interests of the hosts, our member-nations, athletes and contingents, officials and the para community in this region,” said Maj Gen Bhavilai.

A total of 855 local and international journalists, photographers and broadcasters have registered to cover the Games from 3-June, including 100 foreign journalists based locally and internationally.

Proceedings of all 14 sports will be broadcast live without any limitation on costs and rights, with a consortium of seven private broadcasters joining hands in the production of programmes for the Games.

The organisers are providing clean feeds of the 14 sports to facilitate international broadcasters for live broadcasts in their respective countries, including live streaming on various social platforms or portals.

The Games can also be viewed live via the organisers’ official website and mobile applications (downloadable via Apple Store and Google Play) at www.cambodia2023.tv.

