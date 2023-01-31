Expectations are high, 100,000 tickets have already been sold, and the volunteer programme is proving to be hugely popular as the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 marks 200 days before the start of competition.

There will be no shortage of volunteers working to make the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest a resounding success. Already 3,500 people have registered for the volunteer programme of the world’s biggest sporting event this year, well beyond the number required for the event, the Local Organising Committee in Budapest announced today.

More than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries and nearly 8,000 accredited participants will arrive in Budapest for the world’s pinnacle event in athletics. So far, fans from 70 countries have bought tickets and potential volunteers from 30 countries have offered their services to the championships. The deadline for applications is 20 February.

“It is a great success and a good indication of the high expectations for the World Athletics Championships that in just over a month, many more people have registered to volunteer than will actually be able to participate.

Volunteers are key, they will have a huge responsibility and much of the honour will be theirs, because they will also be the ones to thank if our dreams come true and make this the best World Athletics Championships ever” – said Ádám Schmidt, Hungarian Government Commissioner for the World Championships.

The World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest from 19 to 27 August 2023, with the brand new National Athletics Centre on the bank of the Danube as the central venue. Other important venues include the start and finish areas of the marathon and race walking competitions, Heroes’ Square, and the entire route through the most beautiful and historic parts of Budapest.

100,000 tickets were purchased in the first month of sales, exceeding the expectations of both the organisers and World Athletics. Tickets are available for a total of 14 sessions, of which nine are in the evening and five in the morning. There are also three types of packages available, one for the first weekend, one for the closing weekend and one for all stadium sessions. There will be finals every day, including the first evening, and morning sessions will also offer the chance to cheer on world stars.

Tickets and packages can still be purchased at tickets.wabudapest23.hu, where you can also view the full World Athletics Championships programme.

