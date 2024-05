Almost five years after it was last held, the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup™ will make its highly anticipated return next Monday as eight contenders begin their quest for glory at the ninth edition.



Scheduled to run from May 6 to 19, the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup™ Indonesia 2024 will take place in idyllic Bali as the Southeast Asian country stages the tournament for the first time.

