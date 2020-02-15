Netherlands women’s captain Eva de Goede has been named as the 2019 FIH Women’s Player of the Year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) can reveal. The midfielder took the prize ahead of Argentina’s Carla Rebecchi and Janne Müller-Wieland of Germany, who finished second and third respectively.

Eva de Goede has been a fixture of the Netherlands’ national women’s team since her debut in 2006. And with each year that passes, the creative midfielder seems to just get better and better.

In 2018, de Goede was part of the team that won the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup and just a few months later she was voted Player of the Tournament at the last Hockey Champions Trophy in China.

2019 saw de Goede continuing her great form, only now with the added pressure of wearing the captain’s armband. She led her team to victory in the inaugural FIH Hockey Pro League – where the team lost only one game – and then gold at the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp, where they beat Germany in the final.

Talking about the 2019 season, de Goede says her favourite moment was the FIH Hockey Pro League Grand Final in Amsterdam: “It was a beautiful crowd, it was beautiful weather and we won the gold, which was special. I just love to play those games.”

Over a career spanning 14 years, 30-year-old de Goede has played more than 230 matches for the Netherlands and has two Olympic gold medals (Beijing 2008 and London 2012), two World Cup gold medals and three Champions Trophy gold medals to her name.

This is the second consecutive year that de Goede has won the FIH Player of the Year award.

Vote results:

1st place: Eva de Goede (NED)

46.9% of the National Associations votes

21.3% of the Media votes

19.1% of the Fans / Players votes

33.5% of all combined votes

2nd place: Carla Rebecchi (ARG)

20.3% of the National Associations votes

24% of the Media votes

50.7% of the Fans / Players votes

28.8% of all combined votes

3rd place: Janne Müller-Wieland (GER)

14.1% of the National Associations votes

9.3% of the Media votes

9.4% of the Fans / Players votes

11.7% of all combined votes

How did Eva de Goede learn that she had won the award? Watch the video here!

And: here’s a video interview of Eva de Goede after receiving the award.

#HockeyStarsAwards