Also easing into the last four was Malaysia who surprised Korea by a similar scoreline. The Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships is also the Asian Qualifier for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark from May 16-24.

Indonesia will play India Saturday’s semi-finals while Malaysia will play either Japan – 3-1 winners over Chinese Taipei.

India surprised Thailand by coming back from 2-0 after losing the first two singles but won both the doubles and the third singles for a 3-2 win and place in the semis which came with an automatic berth in the Thomas Cup Finals.

In the first singles, B. Sai Praneeth went down 14-21, 21-14, 12-21 to Kantaphon Wangcharoen after a 63-minute battle before Thailand’s reigning junior world champion Kunlavut packed off K. Srikanth 22-20, 21-14.

The Indians turned the tide when up and coming doubles pair M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila snatched a 21-18, 22-20 win over Kittinupong Kedren-Tanupat Viriyangkura and made it 2-2 when Lakshya Sen defeated Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-19, 21-18.

In the deciding last tie which was the first doubles, India fielded the scratch pair of K. Srikanth-Chira Shetty the Indians came off 21-15, 16-21, 21-15 winners against Maneepon Jongjit-Nipitphon Phaungphuapet for the winning point.

Malaysia also celebrated a place in the semi-finals and a place in the Thomas Cup Finals after a 3-0 upset win over Korea.

It is a double delight for Malaysia in Manila as the women’s team also made the Uber Cup Finals after defeating Chinese Taipei 3-1 earlier in the morning.

Cheam June Wei who came in as the second singles against Korean veteran Son Won-ho defeated the Korean veteran 21-18, 9-21, 21-14 for the winning point in a 62-minute thriller.

”This is the first time I have beaten a top-ranked player. More importantly, no words can describe my happiness in helping my country qualify for a major tournament like the Thomas Cup on merit.

Sea Games champion Lee Zii Jia thrashed Heo Kwang Hee 21-9, 21-14 in 35 minutes for Malaysia’s first point before Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik outgunned Choi Solgyu-Kim Won-ho in the first doubles. Badminton Asia

RESULTS (QUARTER-FINALS)

MEN

Malaysia 3 Korea 0

Indonesia 3 Philippines 0

India 3 Thailand 2

Japan 3 Chinese Taipei 1