The PGA TOUR has taken a customized approach to how our tournaments will respond to the worldwide alert regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

With The Department of State’s current advisory recommending United States citizens to reconsider travel abroad, and in consultation with our host organization and title sponsor Mastercard, we have made the decision not to contest this year’s Mastercard Japan Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions event in Narita-shi, Chiba, Japan, originally set for the week of June 8-14.

The potential logistical issues associated with players and staff traveling to and from Japan limit our ability to successfully stage the 2020 event.

Currently, there are no plans to reschedule the Mastercard Japan Championship for the 2020 season, but we look forward to the event returning to the PGA TOUR Champions schedule in 2021.