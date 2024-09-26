22 races, 18 countries, five continents: check out where and when MotoGP™ goes racing next season.

Here we go! The provisional 2025 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar has been published by the FIM, revealing the dates and races for the upcoming season of the most exciting sport on Earth.

22 Grands Prix in 18 countries are set to take place in 2025, including the return of Brno in Czechia and the debut of Balaton Park in Hungary. Designed for fans to enjoy the best of MotoGP™ wherever they are in the world, the calendar is as efficient as possible at the same time as balancing social and economic factors to maximise our positive impact.

With four long-haul events to begin the year and four to round it off, 2025 will be a balanced and well-paced season of competition for riders, teams and paddock personnel.

Check out the full calendar below and head over to our ticket shop to buy yours now – or sign up to find out when your favourite events go on sale!

THE FIRST FLYAWAYS

After pre-season testing at Sepang and Buriram, the Thai Grand Prix prepares to make history as the first season opener in Southeast Asia for 25 years – and the first ever in Thailand. Then there’s time to recharge before we return to Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX.

Next up it’s Lusail International Circuit in Qatar after Ramadan has concluded, before the classic start to the European stint as Jerez prefaces Le Mans, where the French GP will be aiming to break the all-time attendance record once again. Then it’s two events in new timeslots: the British GP at Silverstone at the end of May and the Aragon GP two weeks later.

GETTING IN THE GROOVE

The well-paced rhythm continues from there on out, with the season completed by back-to-backs. First it’s Mugello and then a special 100th anniversary event at Assen, before the Sachsenring prefaces MotoGP™’s return to Brno. After a few weekends off for summer break, action re-opens in Austria at the Red Bull Ring before the debut of Balaton Park in Hungary, with Catalunya and the San Marino GP at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli closing out action in Europe – for the moment.

THE FINAL STINT

From there we’re off to Asia once more, with Motegi in Japan first up before we go to Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit on Lombok in Indonesia. A weekend off then gives everyone chance to recharge ahead of out trip to Australia as Phillip Island welcomes us Down Under, before the final “flyaway” will take place at Sepang in Malaysia.

The final two stops on the new-look calendar bring us back to Europe as we conclude the season with the recently-confirmed Portuguese GP at Portimão and the classic curtain closer at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. – www.motogp.com

