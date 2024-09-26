The highly anticipated Grand Finale of the Tiga Saga Li-Ning Cup (3 vs 3 Badminton Tournament) wrapped up after two thrilling days of fierce competition, , with champions crowned across all five categories.

With an impressive total prize pool of RM388,800, Following regional qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Selangor, the top contenders converged last weekend at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur, where they battled it out for the ultimate glory and even bigger rewards in the finals.

In the Tiga Saga Men’s Open (Combined Age Below 120) category, Synergy BA (Soo Jun Jien, Mohd Farid bin Naslim, Helmie Zulhaidee Bin Zulman, and Ahmad Zaid Bin Zainal) secured the championship by defeating FMK (Faiz bin Rozain, Jeremy Kho Shyang, Ng Junyan, and Mohamad Faris Zaim Bin Abdul Khalid) with a score of 30-26. The winning team took home RM10,000 in cash and RM12,000 in products, while the runners-up received RM8,000 in cash and RM10,000 in products.

In the Tiga Saga Men’s Bakat Baru category, SPARTA (Wong Wen Kuang, Ku Wilson, Tang Chye Fong, and Chan Mun Loong) narrowly edged out MEBT (Tan Soon Kiat, Wong Kin Loon, Seow Soon Siang, and Ng Boon Zheng) 30-29 in a thrilling final. SPARTA earned RM8,000 in cash and RM10,000 in products, while MEBT claimed RM6,000 in cash and RM8,000 in products for their runner-up finish.

The Mixed Amateur 3v3 title was claimed by Muar Stars (Tan Chew Ping, Sim Han Min, Tan Khim Lim, and Quah Aan Yang), defeating SPARTA (Ng Chi Cherng, Tan Kian An, Oeng Siew Hui, and Ng Chi Wei) 30-28 in the final. Muar Stars walked away with RM8,000 in cash and RM10,000 in products, while the runners-up earned RM6,000 in cash and RM8,000 in products.

In the Boys’ U12 Singles, Yeoh Zhen Hao triumphed over Shahadzryl bin Suhaime 30-21 to win RM2,000 in cash and RM2,000 in products. In the Girls’ U12 Singles, after a round-robin competition, both Ng Yun Xi and Ivy Liau Xin Yi ended with identical records of two wins and one loss. However, Ng Yun Xi’s earlier 30-24 victory over Ivy Liau earned her the championship title, along with RM2,000 in cash and RM2,000 in products.

Mr. Simon Soh, General Manager of Sunlight Group of Companies, praised the tournament’s success, stating, “The finals showcased incredible sportsmanship and energy. It was thrilling to witness passionate players from across the country come together. This event offered a fantastic platform for talents of all ages, with the performances of the younger players leaving a particularly strong impression.”

