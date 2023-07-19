The 49th edition of the King’s Cup will be held in the province of Chiang Mai, more specifically at the 700-year Anniversary Stadium.

The tournament which will coincide with FIFA Match Days in September will be held on 7 and 10 September 2023.

The four teams taking part are Iraq, India, Lebanon and host Thailand with ranking points at stake since they are all International ‘A’ Matches.

Depending on the luck of the draw, the four teams will draw lots to determine the two match-ups in the preliminary round with the winners set to play in the final.

