New signing Jose Valencia showed his worth last night when he fired in four goals to lead Yangon United 9-0 past a hapless GFA side in the Myanmar National League 2023 at the Yangon United Sports Complex.

The Colombian was on target in the 16th, 26th, 31st and 59th minute with Okkar Naing hitting a double in the 58th and 70th minute.

The rest of Yangon United’s goals were scored by Marlle Habila in the sixth minute, Sylla (11th) and Yan Kyaw Htwe (65th).

The win gave Yangon United 31 points from 12 matches played – just a point behind leaders and defending champions Shan United, who this week edged ISPE 3-1 on the road.

In the only other match that was played on the day, Kachin United held former champions Yadanarbon to a 2-2 draw.

Kachin raced to a quick two-goal advantage through Sai Aung in the 11th minute and then Zaw Moon Aung’s penalty two minutes later.

However, Yadanarbon fought back with two quick goals of their own from Thet Hein Soe’s penalty at the half hour mark and Kaung Htet Paing’s 33rd minute equaliser.

MYANMAR NATIONAL LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

Kachin United 2-2 Yadanarbon

Yangon United 9-0 GFA

Hantharwady United 2-0 Myawady

ISPE 1-3 Shan United

Rakhine United 1-3 Mahar United

Ayeyawady United 3-2 Dagon

