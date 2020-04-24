Football Federation Australia (FFA) have reconfirmed their intention to resume the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season as soon as possible, identifying a number of criteria that need to be satisfied before a firm date for the resumption could be set. Those criteria include the sustainable provision of:

Player and staff Health and Safety threshold requirements

State and Federal border restrictions being lifted

Large gathering restrictions allowing for the required squads and support staff to gather

Social distancing protocols being agreed with governments to allow the holding of professional games

The FFA confirmed that the ongoing dialogue with government health authorities on all of these elements with thresholds for activation being identified.

For more, please click on to https://www.myfootball.com.au/news/update-hyundai-a-league-201920-season