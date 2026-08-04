Waris Choolthong’s 84th minute header earned Thailand a 1-0 Group B win over the Philippines in New Clark City on Tuesday to move a step closer to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 after seeing Myanmar secure a 7-2 victory over Laos.

The fullback powered a clinical header beyond Patrick Deyto’s dive to break the deadlock in the Philippines and take the Thais onto nine points from their three matches in Group B, leaving Anthony Hudson’s side on the cusp of a place in the last four.

Thailand, a record seven-times ASEAN champions, take on Myanmar at home on Saturday and a draw will guarantee their progress while Malaysia plays the Philippines in Kuala Lumpur as Group B reaches its climax with only the first two finishers advancing from the group.

“The coach wanted us to stick together and to play together as a team,” said Waris. “Of course, we’re happy with the result and, even though we rotated the team, we still managed to get the result we wanted.

“The result has gone in a positive way and we hope we can play better and better.”

Hudson made eight changes to the side that started in the 2-0 win over Malaysia last weekend, leaving out goal scorers Yotsakon Burapha and Teerasak Poeiphimai, while Deyto replaced Quincy Kammeraad in goal in one of two alterations for the home side.

Neither side seriously threatened until the dying minutes, when Picha Autra twisted and turned into space on the left to deliver a cross towards the far post that Waris unerringly directed beyond Deyto, finding the bottom corner of the Philippines goal.

Myanmar took the three points in Yangon as Jørn Andersen’s side boosted their hopes of a place in the last four with a comprehensive win over Laos with Win Naing Tun scoring a hat-trick for the hosts, who took control of the fixture late in the first half.

The home side needed just 75 seconds to take the lead, Lwin Moe Aung stroking his first-time shot across Kop Lokphathip into the bottom corner for the fastest goal to date in the tournament but, by the 17th minute, Laos levelled through Bounchay Chernvanglien

Myanmar regained the lead three minutes later through Win Naing Tun only for Laos to equalise again when Phoutthavong Sangvilay lashed his rising shot over Zin Nyi Nyi Aung into the roof of the net.

Maung Maung Lwin was instrumental as Myanmar went back in front in the 41st minute, the forward bending in a corner from the left for Win Naing Tun to poke the ball in from barely a yard out. Maung Maung Lwin then scored from the spot six minutes into added time.

Seven minutes into the second half, Myanmar hit their fifth through Than Paing while both sides finished with 10 men when Maung Maung Lwin and Sayfon Keohanam were sent off after a tussle near the centre circle.

Hein Htet Aung scored Myanmar’s sixth with a 81st minute tap-in before Win Naing Tun completed his hat-trick two minutes later, the third hat-trick of the tournament.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winners are:

Philippines (PHI) v Thailand (THA) – Waris Choolthong (#12), Thailand

Myanmar (MYA) v Laos (LAO) – Win Naing Tun (#10), Myanmar

Upcoming Fixtures:

Friday, August 7, Group A

Vietnam (VIE) v Cambodia (CAM), Mỹ Đình National Stadium, Hanoi, 8pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT) Singapore (SGP) v Indonesia (IDN), Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore, 9pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Saturday, August 8, Group B

Thailand (THA) v Myanmar (MYA), Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, 8pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Malaysia (MAS) v Philippines (PHI), Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, 9pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

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