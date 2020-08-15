Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will take on Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii in the final of the men’s doubles event of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Invitational Championships here in Bukit Kiara

Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik recovered from a first set defeat before they were able to overcome independent duo Goh V Shem – Tan Wee Kiong 16-21, 21-9, 21-19 in the semifinals.

“From the start of the game we played well until we were tied at 16 all as we felt a little but under pressure and made a lot of mistakes,” said Wooi Yik.

“The pressure crept in as we have not adjusted to the atmosphere. In training, it is different.”

Meanwhile, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii admitted that the final will be a tough game but one which they feel should not put them under pressure.

“Of course, we are expecting a difficult game but we just want to play and enjoy tomorrow’s final as best we can. Winning or losing is normal in any championships,” said Yew Sin.

Yew Sin-Ee Yii completed the slot to the final demolishing youngsters Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong in straight set 21-15, 21-11.

RESULTS

MEN’S DOUBLES SEMIFINALS

Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik – Goh V Shem / Tan Wee Kiong (16-21, 21-9, 21-19)

Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi – Low Hang Yee / Ng Eng Cheong (21-15, 21-11)

TOMORROW’S FIXTURES

WOMEN’S SINGLES – Soniia Cheah vs Eoon Qi Xuan

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – Chow Mei Kuan – Lee Meng Yean vs Pearly Tan Koong Le-M Thinaah

MIXED DOUBLES – Tan Kian Meng – Lai Pei Jing vs Chan Peng Soon – Goh Liu Ying

MEN’S SINGLES – Leong Jun Hao vs Ng Tze Yong

MEN’S DOUBLES – Ong Yew Sin – Teo Ee Yi vs Aaron Chia – Soh Wooi Yik

