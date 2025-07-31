Building on their collaboration over the past eight-seasons, the two partners will continue to work together, enabling ABB to reinforce its brand positioning and tagline: “Engineered to Outrun”

ABB will now use the global platform year-round for brand activations and content creation

It will also continue to promote the technology leader’s electrification and automation technologies which will help build a leaner and cleaner future

ABB and Formula E have today announced that they will continue their partnership, giving ABB renewed opportunity to promote its new brand positioning via the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, in addition to the technologies that help industries outrun – leaner and cleaner.

Over the past eight seasons, the title partnership has provided a growth platform for ABB to showcase how technology can help industries outrun, engage with customers around the world, and implement its own solutions into the series to improve reliability and efficiency. This will now be built upon to ensure the partnership provides a year-round opportunity for brand-building and activation, communicating ABB and its technology solutions to new global audiences, including Formula E’s global fanbase., including Formula E’s global fanbase.

ABB and Formula E will also work together to engage a new generation of fans, collaborating with unexpected influencers and content creators to tell compelling stories which make advanced electrification and automation technologies tangible and exciting.

Paco Liebrand, Head of Brand, ABB, said:

“We are pleased to be continuing our partnership with Formula E which, like ABB, is striving for a leaner and cleaner future. The synergy between the two organizations, combined with the global appeal of the Championship, make it a great platform to promote our brand positioning.

“Formula E is increasingly working with content creators, influencers and celebrities, with initiatives such as the Evo Sessions making an impact through digital channels beyond the racing itself, which is also an essential part of ABB’s new brand strategy. Going forwards, we will be enhancing the way we harness the benefits of this collaboration, ensuring the focus is on delivering content and activations which reinforce our new messaging, build familiarity, and tell the “Engineered to Outrun” story.”

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Revenue Officer, Formula E, added:

“Our renewed partnership with ABB is a testament to the commercial power and benefit of Formula E as a global platform that drives both brand and business growth. ABB, like our wider partnership portfolio, has and continues to see enormous value in collaborating with the fastest growing motorsport on the planet, with viewership, commercial integration and brand storytelling continuing to accelerate. Over eight seasons, ABB has moved from brand visibility to brand activation – integrating deeply into the fan experience, the sport’s ecosystem, and our innovation narrative.

“This next chapter elevates the partnership even further. With ABB’s new positioning, we are co-creating opportunities across content, digital storytelling, and market engagement, transforming a title partnership into a year-round, value-generating relationship. It’s a model of how modern sponsorships should evolve, rooted in purpose and cultural alignment, but measured by impact.”

Since the partnership began in January 2018, the series has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity to showcase the benefits of significant technological development. The end of the mid-race car swap, a 150kW increase in power, top speeds that are 43 percent higher, and energy recovery increasing from 15 to 50 percent all being indicative of the extent to which Formula E technology has continued to outperform on-and off-track.

During this period, ABB has also continued to build on its technical involvement in the series, supplying the race chargers from Season 9, and introducing its ABB Ability OPTIMAX® energy management software (Season 9) and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) technology (Season 5) to the sport.

Season 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship kicks off with testing in Valencia in October.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com.

Like this: Like Loading...