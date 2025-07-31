Thailand made it perfect when they whitewashed New Zealand 10-0 to win Group A of the Continental Futsal Championship 2025 at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.The host, which had beaten Chinese Taipei 3-0 in their opening game of the group two days earlier, was a lot more clinical in their second outing as they took just two minutes to carve out the opener through Worasak Srirangpairoj.That was all the start Thailand needed as they never looked back to completely overwhelmed New Zealand soon after.Muhammad Osamanmusa was on a double (sixth and 21st minute), to be followed by goals from Thanathorn Lemniam (10th), Ananchai Prabwongsa (11th), Chaowala Sriawut (18th), Oban Hawkins (23rd, og)OG), Itticha Prapaphan (30th), Ronachai Jungwongsuk (36th) and Alongkorn Chanporn (40th).Chinese Taipei finished as Group A runners-up following their 2-1 win over New Zealand yesterday.In Group B, Saudi Arabia were also perfect, where today, they beat Belarus 4-2 to make sure they picked up nine points from three matches.Belarus finished as Group B runners-up. #AFF#FAT

