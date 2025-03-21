Tristan Nortje and Marco Joubert during Stage 4 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Fairview, Paarl, Cape Town, South Africa on the 20th March 2025. Photo by Nick Muzik/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC

The men’s race was decided after 3 hours and 6 minutes in a tactical sprint finish between four teams. Imbuko ChemChamp A’s Tristan Nortje (RSA) lead the pack and pulled away while his partner Marco Joubert (RSA) blocked the others.

In the end this tactic did not pay off for the South African pair, as Tristan Nortje rolls over the finish line first, while his partner sits in the back of the group. Instead, it was the Italian Duo of WILIER-VITTORIA, that is Luca Braidot (ITA) and Simone Avondetto (ITA) who manage to cross the finish line first as a team.

SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing’s Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo finish only one second later and keep the yellow winner jersey. Wout Alleman (BEL) and Martin STOŠEK (CZE) of team BUFF MEGAMO 1 come in third ahead of Marco Joubert, as his team finishes fourth.

In the women’s race it was the usual suspects Toyota | Specialized of Annika Langvad (DEN) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) who take another stage win, 50 second ahead their closest rivals Efficient Infiniti SCB SRAM of Vera Looser (NAM) and Alexis Skarda (USA) in second.

STAGE 4 – MEN STAGE 4 – WOMEN 1. WILIER-VITTORIA – 9-1 Luca BRAIDOT (ITA) & 9-2 Simone AVONDETTO (ITA) 3:06:34 1. Toyota | Specialized – 51-1 Annika LANGVAD (DEN) & 51-2 Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE (ARG) 3:50:45 2. SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing – 2-1 Nino SCHURTER (SUI) & 2-2 Filippo COLOMBO (SUI) 3:06:35 // +1 2. Efficient Infiniti SCB SRAM – 53-1 Vera LOOSER (NAM) & 53-2 Alexis SKARDA (USA) 3:51:35 // +50 3. BUFF MEGAMO 1 – 5-1 Wout ALLEMAN (BEL) & 5-2 Martin STOŠEK (CZE) 3:06:36 // +2 3. TitanRacing SE Honeycomb – 62-1 Bianca HAW (RSA) & 62-2 Hayley PREEN (RSA) 3:52:14 // +1:29

