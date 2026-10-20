Xavi Artigas (MTM Kawasaki) has claimed the inaugural FIM World Sportbike Championship title in Jerez, becoming the first rider to be crowned WorldSPB Champion.

Challenged by David Salvador in the early stages of the championship, Artigas fought back during the second half of the season, overturning a 35-point deficit to his fellow Spaniard after the Emilia-Romagna Round.

He claimed his first WorldSPB victory at his home round at MotorLand Aragon before adding 3 wins to his statistics. Arriving at the season finale just 12 points behind Salvador, Artigas moved into the championship lead after Race 1 and went on to secure the title in Race 2.

His title-winning campaign includes 4 victories, and 7 podium finishes. Artigas’ success also delivers the first WorldSPB Riders’ Championship to MTM Kawasaki, a team with a strong record in the previous lightweight category.

Xavi Artigas (MTM Kawasaki)

“The Championship was the main goal of the year. I always believed in my team and in myself. I come from a very difficult year, so this is super special. I’m a World Champion. Not everyone can say that. I’m super emotional. We achieved the goal. The team gave me the strength I needed, and I’m super happy for the team because they deserve it. It’s also special to do it here in Spain with my family, my friends, the fan group and everyone who supports me. It’s amazing.”

The road to World Championship glory

Artigas’ path to his first World Championship title began in 2018, when he won the European Talent Cup and finished third in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. He progressed to the Moto3 Junior World Championship before making the move to the Moto3 World Championship, gaining valuable experience at international level.

In 2024, Artigas stepped up to the Moto2 World Championship with Forward Racing, while also making several WorldSSP wildcard appearances in 2025. The Spaniard then joined the inaugural WorldSPB grid in 2026, where ultimately secured the first title in the category’s history.

XAVI ARTIGAS – WORLDSPB STATS

4 wins

7 podiums

245 points

8 points – championship margin

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