The #37 beats the #93 on Day 1 as big names, including Martin and Bagnaia, face Q1 in Hungary.

0.006s is the gap splitting Friday pacesetter Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) after an intriguing opening day of action at Balaton Park, as Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) closes out the top three in Practice at the Michelin Grand Prix of Hungary. But the #73 also has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday, as does Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP), as the two had their own argument and gave Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) reason to join in.

Big names missed the Q2 cut on Friday afternoon including Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) and Bagnaia, as plenty of storylines bubble up to the surface at our brand-new venue.

MARC LEADS OPENING STAGES

After a relatively uneventful opening 20 minutes of Practice, Marc Marquez led the session by just over a tenth from Austrian GP podium finisher Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP). Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) made it a Ducati 1-2-3 early doors, but Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Martin were lurking inside that top five.

With 30 minutes to go, Acosta moved into the top three as both he and fellow Murcian Aldeguer went within a tenth of Marc Marquez, before Acosta then climbed to P1 with a 1:38.012. That stint didn’t last long though because Aldeguer fired in a 1:37.793 to become the session leader – impressive stuff from the rookie.

TIME ATTACK MODE: ENGAGED

Marc Marquez was back in P1 a few minutes later though. The #93 had the final split nailed and his advantage in the session was 0.040s over Aldeguer, but that was before Acosta’s first time attack lap landed. The #37 slammed in a 1:37.289 to go 0.464s clear, and on his next lap, Acosta improved again to sit 0.615s ahead of anyone else.

The Alex Marquez – Miller – Bagnaia argument was the next headline. One argument created another as the #43 and #73 gesticulated and Bagnaia arrived on the scene, his lap disrupted. The FIM MotoGP Stewards looked at the full run of events and have given the Pramac and the Gresini rider a three-place grid penalty each.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez got that back to 0.3s on his first time attack lap, as we strapped in for the final five minutes. Bezzecchi was P11 at this stage, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was sitting in P12, with Bagnaia P13 and not looking particularly pleased, especially after being interrupted on a flying lap by Alex Marquez.

Quartararo managed to hammer home a lap good enough for P4, but that quickly changed to P9 as a flurry of fast times dropped. Bagnaia couldn’t improve enough to jump into the top 10 and then there were yellow flags in Sector 1 after Acosta crashed coming out of Turn 2. Turn 11 then caught out Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR), so that meant more yellow flags – bad news for the likes of Bezzecchi and Bagnaia.

Would either find a time good enough for a place in Friday’s all-important top 10? The answer was no. And Martin was another star to miss out, because Quartararo pipped the reigning Champion by 0.001s – it doesn’t get closer than that.

TOP 10 ON FRIDAY

So your automatic Q2 runners are as follows: Acosta leads Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez as mentioned, with Aldeguer looking strong in P4. Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) continues his mid-season surge to finish P5 on Day 1 at Balaton Park, with the Beast joined in the top 10 by Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol), Red Bull KTM Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) and Quartararo.

Well, that sets us up very nicely for Saturday. Acosta and Marquez split by 0.006s and nine MotoGP winners in Q1… make sure you’re tuned in for qualifying.

MotoGP Practice results!

Like this: Like Loading...