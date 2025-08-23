The Myanmar Under-16 Girls’ team beat Cambodia 4-1 in their first game in Group B of the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025, as Australia picked up their second win in two matches in their Group C campaign at the Sriwedari Stadium.

Pin Myint Yan was on a double (26th and 55th minute) to be followed by further goals from Sai Hwal Nan (58th) and Shin Thant Phyu Sin Pyone (90th).

Thida Rith scored Cambodia’s only goal in the 63rd minute.

With three teams in the group, Cambodia’s loss meant they were already out of the competition, while for Myanmar, it set up a decisive clash against Vietnam for the chance to win Group B.

In the meantime, Australia notched their second win in Group C after beating Singapore 3-0, with a double (25th and 82nd) from Theo Mouithys Mickalad and then another from Mikaela Gavranic in the 53rd minute.

The full points ensured Australia their win of Group C as Singapore will play Thailand next to battle for a chance to the next round.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #MFF

Like this: Like Loading...