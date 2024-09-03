The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced today the renewal of its media rights partnership with PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNC) for the 2025-2028 cycle in the territories of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.The agreement encompasses all major AFC National Team competitions within the cycle, including the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™, the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™, the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026™ and 2028 and others.The agreement will also include coverage of the newly introduced and highly anticipated club competitions: the AFC Champions League Elite™, the AFC Women’s Champions League™ and the AFC Champions League Two™.For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/more/afc_news/news/afc_and_mnc_announce_renewal_of_media_rights_partnership_1.html #AFF

