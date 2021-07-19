The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee, in close cooperation with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), have decided to cancel the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2021.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to severely impact the lives and livelihoods across the globe and in Asia, the AFC and QFA acknowledged that staging such an occasion would be inappropriate particularly during a time in which millions of lives have been lost including those who have dedicated their lives to the game in Asia and beyond.

Therefore, for the second successive year, the AFC Executive Committee agreed to cancel the event which was scheduled for November 2021 and decided that the QFA will remain as the host of the 2022 edition of the AFC Annual Awards, which will now be moved to January 2023. – www.the-afc.com

