ASICS launched its new CELEBRATION OF SPORT COLLECTION – a cross-category footwear and apparel collection that celebrates the power of sport to uplift the world.

Launching alongside a full apparel range, the CELEBRATION OF SPORT COLLECTION sees footwear across ASICS’ Performance Running, Core Performance Sport and Sport Style categories given a striking design revamp. Each piece in the collection features bright, bold confetti-style detailing, taking visual cues from the sense of uplift and celebration that sport will inspire across the world in the summer of 2021.

The 46-piece collection encompasses more than five different sports, celebrating the power of all sports to uplift the mind. Runners will be among those invited to experience the uplift, with new iterations of the GEL-KAYANO™ 28, offering excellent stability and cushioning underfoot, and NOVABLAST™ 2, with its advanced energy return technology, among the performance running shoes to feature in the range.

Tennis and volleyball players will also be able to raise their game and feel the uplift on court with new takes on the supportive, lightweight COURT SPEED™ FF and the responsive NETBURNER BALLISTIC™FF 2. Rounding off the collection meanwhile is an array of re-imagined Sport Style silhouettes, including the GEL-QUANTUM 360™ 6 and GEL-QUANTUM 180™, that celebrate the uplifting power of expression.

So no matter how athletes choose to move their mind, the CELEBRATION OF SPORT COLLECTION has the shoes to get everyone feeling the uplifting effect, all the while enhancing their level of performance so they can experience the positive benefits of uplift more often.

The launch of the CELEBRATION OF SPORT COLLECTION sees ASICS continue its mission to inspire as many as possible to move their mind to experience the uplifting power of sport in 2021.

The CELEBRATION OF SPORT COLLECTION will be available online from now onwards.

Find out more about the CELEBRATION OF SPORT COLLECTION here or at ASICS.com .

