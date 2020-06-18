The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), in co-operation with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), have decided that the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2020 should be cancelled.

The AFC and QFA felt that in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, where tens of thousands of people across the continent have lost their lives, that such an occasion would be inappropriate and therefore the AFC Executive Committee took the decision to cancel the event planned for December 2020.

The AFC President, Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has not only altered the lives and livelihood of people around the world but has brought unique challenges to sports and to football. Thousands of lives have been lost not just in our continent but also across the world.

“This has brought us to consider the appropriateness of a glittering night of celebration especially when we need to show not only to all those who have passed away – and their grieving families and friends – the respect and sympathy at this most difficult of times.”

Shaikh Salman also recognised the challenges faced by players and Member Associations at this difficult time and thanked the QFA for their support, co-operation and understanding which allowed the AFC to make the decision.

