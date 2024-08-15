The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) strongly denounces the actions launched by Israeli security forces against the President of the Palestine Football Association (PFA), General Jibril Alrjoub.

On Wednesday, General Alrjoub was briefly detained by Israeli security forces as he returned to the West Bank from Amman, Jordan. Although he was released, his passport was impounded, and he has been ordered to appear for further ‘questioning’ on Thursday.

For more, please click on

https://www.the-afc.com/en/more/afc_news/news/afc_shocked_at_actions_against_pfa_president_calls_for_immediate_resolution.html

Like this: Like Loading...