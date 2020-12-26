The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have appointed KJSMWorld Corp. as the new media partner in Cambodia and Laos for the upcoming cycle 2021-2024.

KJSMWorld Corp.’s exclusive deal includes all major AFC national team and club competitions, including but not limited to the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar Final Round, the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup from the 2021 season, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 and the AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals in 2022 and 2024.

With football the most popular sport in both Cambodia and Laos, KJSMWorld Corp. will provide extensive coverage of AFC competitions across their platforms and use AFC’s content as the cornerstone to launch a new digital service in these territories to help bring AFC competitions to even bigger audiences.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “We are delighted with this new partnership in Cambodia and Laos, and are positive that KJSMWorld Corp. will bring AFC competitions closer to the millions of fans in the region.

“The value of the AFC’s competitions is clearly reflected in this partnership and we thank KJSMWorld Corp. for the confidence they have shown in the future of Asian football.”

Brandon Adame, CEO at KJSMWorld Corp, said: “It is a great honour that we are able to bring the AFC Competitions to Cambodia’s and Laos’ football fans. There is an immense interest in the AFC Competitions among football fans in both countries who recognise the most prestigious competitions in Asia. We hope that the AFC Competitions fulfill the needs of football fans.”

Patrick Murphy, Board Member and CEO at Football Marketing Asia – a Super Sports company – said: “We are thrilled to bring in KJSMWorld Corp. as our valued media partner in Cambodia and Laos. We are confident that KSJMWorld Corp. will do a fantastic job in bringing national team and club football to the fans, and we wish them every success in the launch of their new digital service to increase the visibility of the AFC competitions in these regions.’’ – www.the-afc.com

