“I’m concerned about the 46,” started the Texan. “I don’t like seeing him race that far back. It seems like he qualified a little bit better in Qatar but then he really struggled in Portugal and Jerez and not making any great advances in the race like he used to. Maybe it’s just his comfort level is not there with the bike, maybe there’s something new that Yamaha’s got that’s made the factory Yamaha’s bike better and maybe Rossi is last on the pecking order to get it. So, who knows? I’m sure the 46 still has some fight left in him.”