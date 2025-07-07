Australia is preparing to host the biggest celebration of women’s football in Asia – and fans will soon have their chance to secure a place in the stands for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™.From Friday, 18 July, Multi-Match Packs will go on pre-sale in our first ticket release, offering fans early access to some of the tournament’s most thrilling matches across Perth, Gold Coast and Sydney from 1-21 March 2026. For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/afc-womens-asian-cup-australia-2026tm-tickets-go-sale-18-july-2025 #AFF

