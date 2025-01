The groups for the AFC U17 Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2025 were decided following the official draw at the AFC House.

The 16 teams, divided into four groups, will not only be bidding for the coveted trophy but also for the eight spots at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 – the first edition of the newly expanded 48-team strong annual tournament.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u17_asian_cup.html/news/afcu17-saudi-arabia-2025-groups-finalised

