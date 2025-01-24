BAM’s Wee Yee Hern-Chan Wen Tse took less than half an hour to breeze into the Mixed Doubles PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships 2025 quarterfinals at the Pahang Badminton Hall.

After beating Muhammad Shazmir Irfan Shahrul-Mirza Batrisyia Aghnia Nazri from Pahang in 26 minutes in the first round yesterday, 20-year-old Yee Hern and 19-year-old Wen Tse put up another stellar performance this afternoon for their place in the next round.

Up against Khaw Kai Shyang-Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan from Penang, Yee Hern-Wen Tse took just 25 minutes to claim the well-worked 21-16, 21-9 victory.

In the quarterfinals tomorrow, Yee Hern-Wen Tse will take on V. Poopathi (Kedah)-Wong Zi Yi (Selangor).

The fifth/eighth-ranked Poopathi-Zi Yi overcame the unheralded pair from BAM, Pang Khai Zhe-Xin Ying The 21-15, 21-19 in 40 minutes today.

In the first round, Poopathi-Zi Yi had beaten Muhammad Iqbal Yusuf-Wong Yun Xuan from Johor.

In the meantime, second-seeded duo Wee Yee Tern-Clarissa San Yee Wen from BAM will also be on the quarter-finals roster tomorrow when they take on Chew Jun Wei-Tan Shen Thing from Penang.

Yee Tern-Clarissa had fewer testing moments in their second-round clash today against Jun Wei-Tan Shen when they recorded the 21-15, 21-17 victory in 35 minutes.

In their first-round clash yesterday, Yee Tern-Clarissa were made to toil for their 18-21, 21-16, 21-15 victory over Kedah’s Mohamad Danish Haiqal-Teoh Min Yi in 47 minutes.

