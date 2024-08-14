The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and adidas have today announced a partnership that makes adidas the Official Performance Partner of the AFF’s four major national team and club events – the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024™, the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, the ASEAN Women’s Championship™ and the ASEAN U-23 Championship™, collectively branded as ASEAN United FC. Concluded by the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner SPORTFIVE, the collaboration will see

adidas supporting ASEAN United FC to offer an unmatched experience for fans and players.

Together, the region’s four premier football tournaments present football players and fans unparalleled on-field

action as well as unforgettable off-field experiences. adidas’ established expertise in football coupled with their

commitment to innovation makes the globally renowned brand the ideal Official Performance Partner for the

visionary initiative of ASEAN United FC.

Thibault Durand, Senior Vice President & General Manager for adidas South East Asia said: “We are

thrilled to partner with ASEAN United FC, an organisation that shares adidas’ passion for developing the game

of football in South East Asia. This partnership goes beyond the tournaments and as partners we are committed

to inspiring the next generation of footballers and fans across the region while bringing more youth into sports.”

As part of this partnership, adidas will provide the official match balls for the Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024™,

Shopee Cup™, ASEAN Women’s Championship™ and ASEAN U-23 Championship™, as well as ball boy and

referee kits, underscoring the brand’s long-standing commitment to inclusivity in sports for all athletes through

their steadfast support of the women and youth championships.

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, AFF, said: “adidas is renowned throughout the world for their

storied history in football and creating innovative partnerships. We are proud to partner with adidas to grow

our beautiful game and each of our four marquee events. We also look forward to working with adidas and our

Commercial Partner SPORTFIVE to develop unique engagement programmes to enhance fan experiences,

celebrate our diversity and continue strengthening the unity of our ASEAN community of hundreds of millions

through the sport that unites us all.

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, said: SPORTFIVE has

enjoyed collaborating with adidas on football properties throughout the world for decades. We are now

delighted to have formed this significant partnership between the AFF and adidas in ASEAN, one of the world’s

fastest growing consumer markets, where football is the number one sport. As Official Performance Partner,

adidas brings the dynamic spirit of its brand and football expertise which will undoubtedly help to elevate

ASEAN football from the grassroots to elite levels and ensure that its football community of players and fans

continues to thrive.

The partnership was officiated today in a private signing ceremony at Sunway Resort Hotel, Kuala Lumpur,

attended by distinguished guests including Thibault Durand, Senior Vice President & General Manager for

adidas South East Asia, Major General Khiev Sameth, President, AFF, Winston Lee, General Secretary, AFF,

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, as well as icons of ASEAN football

Steffi Sidhu Kaur, Captain of the Malaysian Women’s National Football Team, Nicholas Swirad, Centre-back

for the Kuala Lumpur City FC, Irfan Bachdim, former striker for the Indonesian Men’s National Team and the

legendary Safee Sali, former Captain of the Malaysian Men’s National Football Team.

The 2024 editions of the official match balls for the Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024™ and Shopee Cup™ season

2024/25 were also unveiled today.

Learn more about ASEAN United FC at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook,

TikTok, YouTube and X

#AFF

#aseanutdfc

Like this: Like Loading...