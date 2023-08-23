While Vietnam head coach Hoang Anh Tuan is looking at the big picture, his Malaysian counterpart E. Elavarasan aspires for consistency when the two sides clash in Semifinal 1 of the AFF Under-23 Championship 2023 tomorrow.

At the pre-match Press Conference this morning, Anh Tuan said that it is important in tournaments like these to look at developing players regionally.

“If Malaysia win, it’s good. If Vietnam win, it is better,” he quipped. “But whatever the case may be, we should develop together as a region in tournaments like these.

“I am looking forward to the semifinal tomorrow as I think that it will be an interesting game.”

Defending champions Vietnam emerged as Group C winners after beating Laos 4-1 in their opening game and then the Philippines 1-0 last night.

For the Malaysians, they made the cut by winning Group B with a 2-1 victory over Indonesia and then a 3-1 win over Timor Leste.

“Vietnam play as a team and they have many quality players. For me, I just want to look for a certain sense of consistency tomorrow,” said Elavarasan.

“There were some issues in our last game against Timor Leste but we are looking for a positive result in our next match.”

AFF UNDER-23 CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

FIXTURES – 24 August 2023

SEMIFINALS – All matches at the Rayong Provincial Stadium

1600hrs: Malaysia vs Vietnam

2000hrs: Thailand vs Indonesia

#AFF

#AFFU23

#FAM

Photos Courtesy #VFF

#VAT

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...