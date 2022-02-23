While Laos are eager for more (success), Thailand will be ready when the two sides clash in the semifinals of the AFF Under-23 Championship 2022 tomorrow at the princely Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Laos created history at the tournament this year when they dumped Malaysia twice in the group stage to make the cut for the semifinals of the regional tournament for the first time ever.

“Yes, we have some success, now we want more,” said Laos head coach Michael Weiss.

“All the players are available and we will stick to the style of play that we have tried to instil in the players. We will meet a very strong opponent but we have to stay positive.

“Thailand are the favourites for sure but there may be more surprises in store at this championship. Given my record with emerging nations, I feel confident (in the semifinals).”

While Laos will have two days of rest prior to the semifinals, Thailand had just come off a tough encounter against Vietnam last night.

But as Thailand head coach Salvador Garcia pointed out, his team is always ready for anything.

“I trust the physiotherapists and also the doctors. We had ice therapy last night after the game and I believe that the team is ready for another match,” said Garcia.

“The covid situation is a concern but the best that we can do is to manage the team well and always be cautious.”

AFF U23 CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

SEMIFINALS – Morodok Techo National Stadium

24 February 2022

1600hrs: Laos vs Thailand

1930hrs: Timor Leste vs Vietnam

#AFF

#AFFU23

Pictures Courtesy @Sportfive

