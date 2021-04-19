The Amateur Football League (AFL) have shortlisted the final 20 teams that will be taking part in the 2021 M3 League – provided they complete Phase Two of documentation screenings.

Earlier, AFL had shortlisted 14 teams for participation before adding a further six to the list this week.

The six teams that gained approval are FC Immigration, Kuala Lumpur Rovers FC, MAHSA-Protap FC, Malaysian University FT, Perlis United FC and Ultimate FC.

2021 M3 LEAGUE – SHORTLISTED

Armed Forces FC BRM FC Cyberlynx FC FC Langkawi Today KS FC Gazelle Rangers FC Kinabalu Jaguars FC KSR Science FC Kuala Kangsar FC Langkawi City FC Manjung City FC MNY FC GDP FC Real Chukai FC FC Immigration Kuala Lumpur Rovers FC MAHSA-Protap FC Malaysian University FT Perlis United FC Ultimate FC

