The Amateur Football League (AFL) have shortlisted the final 20 teams that will be taking part in the 2021 M3 League – provided they complete Phase Two of documentation screenings.
Earlier, AFL had shortlisted 14 teams for participation before adding a further six to the list this week.
The six teams that gained approval are FC Immigration, Kuala Lumpur Rovers FC, MAHSA-Protap FC, Malaysian University FT, Perlis United FC and Ultimate FC.
2021 M3 LEAGUE – SHORTLISTED
- Armed Forces FC
- BRM FC
- Cyberlynx FC
- FC Langkawi
- Today KS FC
- Gazelle Rangers FC
- Kinabalu Jaguars FC
- KSR Science FC
- Kuala Kangsar FC
- Langkawi City FC
- Manjung City FC
- MNY FC
- GDP FC
- Real Chukai FC
- FC Immigration
- Kuala Lumpur Rovers FC
- MAHSA-Protap FC
- Malaysian University FT
- Perlis United FC
- Ultimate FC