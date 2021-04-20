Albirex Niigata were the big winners this week when they thumped Tanjong Pagar 6-0 to stay top of the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League.

A hattrick from Kiyoshiro Tsuboi (32nd, 37th and 41st minute) led the way to be followed by a brace from Kuraba Kondo (62nd and 87th) and another from Ryoya Taniguchi (68th) completed the rout.

The full three points gave Albirex 17 points from seven matches played – three points ahead of second-placed Lion City Sailors and Hougang United on third.

Lion City Sailors kept up the pressure at the top when they beat Balestier Khalsa 4-1.

Gabriel Quak was on target early in the sixth minute to be followed by Shahdan Sulaiman (18th) before Balestier pulled a goal back through Kristijan Krajcek (26th) for the score to stand at 2-1 at the half.

Lion City then smashed in two quick goals at the start of the second half through Stipe Plazibat (47th minute) and Saifullah Akbar (51st) for the final scoreline.

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Tampines Rovers beat Geylang International 3-2

Tanjong Pagar lost to Albirex Niigata 6-0

Hougang United drew with Young Lions 1-1

Lion City Sailors beat Balestier Khalsa 4-1

Like this: Like Loading...