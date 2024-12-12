Aggreko, a global leader in temporary energy solutions, has been appointed as Official Energy Transition Solutions Provider for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, playing a pivotal role in powering the event by delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions across all venues.

Aggreko’s expertise will include providing temporary electricity generation and delivery systems, temporary battery, solar, and energy storage systems, along with comprehensive operation, maintenance, and repair services to all eight official host venues.

This partnership reinforces England 2025’s commitment to operational excellence and responsible delivery, supporting the tournament’s ambition to limit its negative impact on the environment while ensuring a seamless experience for players, fans, and stakeholders.

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, said: “We are thrilled to have Aggreko on board as a supplier of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

“Their innovative approach to energy aligns perfectly with our theme, ‘This Energy Never Stops.’ Aggreko’s cutting-edge solutions and commitment to sustainability will help power our venues while ensuring we deliver an unforgettable tournament experience. This partnership underscores our shared ambition to creating a positive and lasting impact, both on and off the field.”

David de Behr, Head of Sales – Major Events at Aggreko, said: We are proud to support what will be the biggest and most exciting Women’s Rugby World Cup to date. Aggreko has a long-standing relationship with the global rugby community and is thrilled to once again be part of this prestigious tournament which looks to inspire more woman and girls to embrace the game of rugby around the world.

Aggreko will apply its knowledge in engineering complex and reliable energy solutions for major sporting events to support England 2025 with unsurpassed energy efficient systems. This will be achieved through a mix of uninterruptible battery systems, stage V generation, smart distribution systems and battery storage systems.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will take place at eight venues across England, celebrating the very best of women’s rugby and showcasing the power of sport to inspire and unite communities worldwide. – WORLD RUGBY

