The 2024 Yamalube R3 bLU cRU Latin America series concluded with a thrilling final round this past weekend at the iconic Interlagos circuit in Brazil. Amid challenging weather conditions and high-stakes competition, Aymon Bocanegra from Peru and Lucas Gutierrez from Argentina emerged as champions in the Talent and Cup categories, respectively.

R3 Talent: Bocanegra shines in a tight title fight

In the Talent category, open to riders aged 12 to 22, Aymon Bocanegra delivered a masterclass in skill and determination. Entering the final weekend with a narrow points lead, Bocanegra faced stiff competition from Brazil’s Mario Salles, who secured pole position and started from the front.

Starting from P3, Bocanegra claimed victory with a determined ride in Race 1, and a strategic second-place finish in Race 2 secured his championship title. These results also earned him a spot in the 2025 and 2026 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup. It marks his first opportunity to gain experience on the WorldSBK scene as part of the SBK® Roadway programme. Salles, who finished as the runner-up, also earned qualification for the 2025 edition of the World Cup.

R3 Cup: Gutierrez triumphs in a fierce battle

Lucas Gutierrez displayed resilience and consistency to claim the Cup title, a category for riders aged 23 and above. The Argentine rider faced tough competition from WorldWCR regular Isis Carreño from Chile and Brazil’s Alex Schultz, with Carreño taking pole position during Superpole.

Race 1 saw Gutierrez finish third, keeping the title fight alive as Jonas Vieira claimed victory. The decisive Race 2, held under challenging wet conditions, added another layer of intensity. Gutierrez’s second-place finish behind Brazil’s Fabrício Zamperetti was enough to secure the championship by a margin of four points. The victory also guarantees Gutierrez’s place in the 2025 R7 Superfinale.

A celebration of Latin American unity and talent

As an entry point to WorldSBK as part of the SBK® Roadway initiative, the 2024 Yamalube R3 bLU cRU Latin America series demonstrated its value as a platform for nurturing emerging talent and developing the regional racing scene. Riders from multiple nations competed not just for victory, but also to strengthen bonds and showcase the shared passion for motorsports in the region.

