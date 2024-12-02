The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has today named Asia’s preeminent brand, AirAsia, as the exclusive Official Travel Partner of the AFF’s four major national team and club events – the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024, the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, the ASEAN Women’s Championship™ and the ASEAN U-23 Championship™, collectively branded as ASEAN United FC. The partnership was concluded by leading global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE, the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.

For over 20 years, AirAsia has been at the forefront of driving connectivity and championing the ASEAN region. As a leading ASEAN brand, AirAsia continues to prioritise inclusivity, accessibility and community engagement. Through its partnership with the four ASEAN United FC events, AirAsia aims to strengthen its role as a unifying force across the region and beyond, fostering a deeper connection with football fans and the sporting community. This collaboration reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting the development of regional talents and aspiring athletes, showcasing ASEAN’s rich potential on and off the field. By empowering local communities and promoting shared values of teamwork and perseverance, AirAsia reaffirms its dedication to the region it calls home.

Rudy Khaw, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia brand co. (Abc.), said: “At AirAsia, we believe in the power of sport to unite and inspire, just as we have spent over two decades connecting people and cultures across ASEAN. As a brand built for and by ASEAN, we are thrilled to join forces with ASEAN United FC to celebrate the region’s unique talents and shared passion for football. With Abc. driving the evolution of the AirAsia brand, we look forward to strengthening connections across ASEAN and inspiring future generations to dream bigger, reach further, and achieve greatness together. Just like our mantra, Dare to Dream!”

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, AFF, said: “We are delighted to add another distinct homegrown ASEAN company – AirAsia, to our family of dynamic partners. AirAsia has been a tremendous advocate of ASEAN’s unity, strength and prosperity, and we are proud to now have them on our team as a champion of ASEAN football. Our partnership is founded on our shared belief in ASEAN football’s unifying force and its potential to achieve excellence at every level. We look forward to partnering with AirAsia and the ASEAN football community to elevate the game across the region even further.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, APAC, SPORTFIVE said: “As a brand that is that is synonymous with ASEAN, AirAsia’s partnership with ASEAN football through its four leading events –is a perfect alignment. There is no better way to build meaningful relationships with ASEAN consumers than through the only sport which transcends borders and unites them, and the competitions which ignite their passion and strongly appeal to their national pride. With the rise of ASEAN football on pace with Southeast Asia’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest growing consumer and travel markets, the ASEAN United FC platform and ASEAN football fans will undoubtedly support AirAsia’s goal to continue strengthening its dominance in the region.”

