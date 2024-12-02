The Young Tigress have a mission in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup that begins in Muscat, Oman from Dec 7-15. They must qualify for the Women’s Junior World Cup 2025 on merit.

Malaysia is in Pool A with defending champions India, China, Thailand, and Bangladesh, while Pool B features South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, and Sri Lanka. The five highest-ranked teams in the final standings in Oman qualify for participation in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025.

The Young Tigress’ campaign begins with a match against Thailand (Dec 7), followed by encounters against India (Dec 9), Bangladesh (Dec 11) and concludes their pool fixture against China on Dec 12.

In a statement released by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), Tigress team manager Datuk Seri Mohd Saiyuti Abd Samat said the Oman-bound team is represented by 11 players who played in the senior team that toured Wales.

“In 2022, the Young Tigress participated in the Junior World Cup as a replacement for Japan who withdrew. This time, we want the team to qualify for the World Cup on merit, setting a new milestone. In the past, the national team had never qualified on merit,” said Sayuiti.

“In lieu of Japan’s withdrawal in 2022, the International Hockey Federation offered the Asian slot to Malaysia based on the team’s fifth rank in Asia.

“This time, we want them to give a strong performance and qualify on merit. Coach Lailin Abu Hassan and his team of assistant coaches have been doing a good job preparing this team for the challenge in Oman,” said Saiyuti.

“MHC have placed a lot of trust in the team and we are expecting positive results,” he added. “These players have talent and can go far. They are aware of the responsibility and mission in the Junior Asia Cup tournament.”

The Young Tigress is led by defender Anith Humaira Baharudin.

Meanwhile, head coach Lailin Abu Hassan expressed his confidence in the squad, highlighting a mix of experienced and young talent.

“The 20 players were selected based on their performance in the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (senior), and Malaysian Junior League, tour of Wales, Malaysia Games in Sarawak, and of recent, in the Tun Abdul Razak Cup,” said Lailin.

“11 of the players have international caps while 10 of them competed in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Bihar, India recently. Goalkeeper Nur Hazlinda did not travel to Bihar. However, she is an asset to the team based on her experience playing in the Paris-Olympics qualifier in January with the senior team and the tour of Cardiff in Wales.”

“We are drawn in Pool A with India and China and face tough matches. But we aim to give a good performance and win points. However, against Thailand and Bangladesh I am looking at straight wins,” said Lailin.

The Malaysian squad to the Women’s Junior Asia Cup:

Goalkeepers: Nur Hazlinda Zainal Abidin, Sazanianie Sabinus.

Defenders: Anith Humaira Baharudin, Zawiatul Akma Hartomo, Nur Shafika Ahmad Kamil, Nur Syahirah Azwan, Nor Farida Sulaiman.

Midfielders: Nur Aisyah Che Musa, Siti Nur Irdina Mohd Nor, Thibatharshini James, Siti Nur Atika Shaikh Maznan, Nor Zulaikha Nazihah Tamjit, Nurdini Batrisyia Mohd Ridzuan.

Forwards: Nurshamine Azureen Mohammed Badusha, Zati Alyani Muhammad Zubir, Azmyra Mia Sofea Azhairy, Noor Asyiqin Syakirah Noor Hisyam, Nur Iman Adawiyah Mohd Suhaimi, Nur Atirah Fitriah Syamsul Dzuanizam, Nur Atiqah Najwa Sutimi.

Manager: Dato’ Haji Mohd Saiyuti Abd Samat

Assistant Manager: Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim

Head Coach: Lailin Abu Hassan

Assistant Coach: Siti Rahmah Othman

Assistant Coach: Mohamad Sabri Mohamad

