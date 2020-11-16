Albirex Niigata took advantage of Tampines Rovers’ slip-up to take over the Singapore Premier League (SPL) 2020 lead following their slim 1-0 win over Geylang International.

The three-time league champions scored the only goal of the game early in the third minute through Tomoyuki Doi’s freekick as Albirex picked up their fifth win from eight matches played for 17 points.

In the meantime, Tampines Rovers failed to pick up the full points in two matches when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Balestier Khalsa.

Ryaan Sanizal had given Tampines the lead with a volley after just five minutes as Boris Kopitovic then converted an 18th-minute penalty to double the advantage.

However, Balestier fought back with a double from Šime Žužul (45th and 55th minute) to steal the one point and pushed Tampines down to the second spot.

AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE 2020

RESULTS

Hougang United beat Young Lions 4-1

Balestier Khalsa drew with Tampines Rovers 2-2

Albirex Niigata beat Geylang International 1-0

Lion City Sailors beat Tanjong Pagar United FC 6-1

