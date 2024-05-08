BERLIN TEMPELHOF AIRPORT, GERMANY – APRIL 23: Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 during the Berlin ePrix II at Berlin Tempelhof Airport on Sunday April 23, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit for Rounds 9 and 10 of Season 10, marking the third double-header of the season.



The city of Berlin holds historic significance, being the only city to host a race in every Formula E season to date, with the circuit known for its challenging concrete apron and technical layout.



In a location that has seen 15 different winners over 18 races, notable winners include Sébastien Buemi, Lucas di Grassi and António Félix da Costa as the only drivers to have won more than once, with Jaguar TCS Racing looking to repeat their 1-2 finish from Season 9.



With the second half of Season 10 now underway, Pascal Wehrlein leads the Drivers’ Championship standings, followed closely by Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing, while the upcoming Rookie Test promises to introduce new talent to the competitive electric-racing scene.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Berlin’s iconic Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit this weekend, May 11th-12th, for Rounds 9 and 10 of Season 10.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship reaches its midway point, the competition returns to Berlin for the third double-header of the season, intensifying the battle for the Season 10 World Championship title.

With a decade of racing history in Berlin, all eyes are on the 22 drivers to recreate the excitement of the past 18 races in the German capital, highlighted by a remarkable 362 overtakes in last season’s event.

Notable contenders include Lucas di Grassi and António Félix da Costa, who are two of only three double winners in Berlin, while Jaguar TCS Racing aims to replicate their memorable 1-2 finish from Season 9. Additionally, Maserati MSG Racing’s Maximilian Günther eyes his home race, and TAG Heuer Porsche seeks to consolidate their lead with Pascal Wehrlein in the Drivers’ Championship standings on both driver and team home territory. Furthermore, ABT Cupra’s Lucas di Grassi is eager for his maiden win of Season 10 in front of his team’s home crowd.

The 2024 SUN Minimeal Berlin E-Prix starts at 15:00 local time on Saturday 11 May.

THE TURNS OF TEMPELHOF: FROM RUNWAY TO RACETRACK

Berlin holds the distinction of being the only city to have hosted a race in every Formula E season – a total of 18 races. With Tempelhofer Feld as the host venue for all but one season, the track presents a familiar yet demanding atmosphere for drivers and teams alike, and with the updated layout for Season 10, the possibilities are wide open.

The circuit’s bumpy concrete apron, heightened degradation, and high levels of grip make it a unique test of skill and strategy for competitors. Despite the challenges, the E-Prix has consistently delivered some of the most thrilling action on the Formula E calendar.

The updated anti-clockwise layout introduces changes such as the positioning of the ATTACK MODE activation that now sits on the outside of Turn 2, and a re-configuration of the circuit to a 15-turn layout with additional twists and chicanes.

EIGHT RACES DOWN, EIGHT TO GO

As Season 10 passes its midway point, the second season of the GEN3 era has already shown fierce competition, with the first eight rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship crowning seven different race winners. 11 drivers have celebrated on the podium, and currently, seven different teams are represented in the top 10 of the Drivers’ standings.

As the championship gears up for the second half of its season, the current drivers’ standings are as follows: Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche leads the pack – the only driver currently with two wins under his belt in Season 10. He is followed closest by Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy, who boasts a win and four podiums this year, leaving him only seven points shy of Wehrlein’s lead.

2023 World Champion Jake Dennis from Andretti Formula E Team holds third place, followed by Round 6 winner Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team and Mitch Evans, Cassidy’s teammate at Jaguar TCS Racing, in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Maximilian Günther of Maserati MSG Racing and DS Penske’s Jean-Éric Vergne are currently sixth and seventh, with Sam Bird of NEOM McLaren Formula E Team in eighth. Stoffel Vandoorne, after a season-best performance in Monaco, sits in ninth place in the other DS Penske machine, while TAG Heuer Porsche’s António Félix Da Costa rounds out the top ten.

This weekend will be another interesting chapter in the Season 10 story, as teams prepare for some exciting changes on the grid as a number of new drivers step up to replace those with race clashes this weekend. Kelvin van der Linde takes the wheel at ABT Cupra, filling in for Nico Müller. Over at Envision Racing, Paul Aron and Joel Eriksson form a fresh driver lineup in place of Buemi and Frijns. Meanwhile, Jordan King finally gets his race start opportunity, stepping in for Nyck De Vries at Mahindra Racing. It’s sure to shake up the competition and bring new dynamics to the track.

ECHOES OF EXCITEMENT: 10 YEARS OF FORMULA E IN THE GERMAN CAPITAL

Berlin’s Formula E history spans 18 races across now seven different circuit layouts, with the city witnessing 15 different winners over the years. Notably, four drivers – Sam Bird, Sébastien Buemi, Lucas di Grassi and Jean-Éric Vergne – have competed in every Berlin E-Prix, while Buemi, di Grassi and António Félix Da Costa are still the only drivers to have won here more than once.

At the last visit to Tempelhof in Season 9, Mitch Evans secured a historic victory at the 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix, leading a perfect one-two finish for Jaguar TCS Racing alongside teammate Sam Bird. Maximilian Günther of Maserati MSG Racing claimed the third spot on the podium, marking the first podium for Maserati in single-seaters in over 60 years. The race, witnessed by a capacity crowd, saw 190 overtakes and 53 lead changes, showcasing the intense competition among the drivers.

On day two of the 2023 double-header, Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy emerged victorious, after an energy management masterclass, in a race boasting an additional 172 overtakes. Jake Dennis secured second place, while Jean-Éric Vergne completed the podium.

RETURN OF THE ROOKIES

Following the double-header main event, Formula E will host its first official Rookie Test of the season on Monday 13th May, providing each team with the opportunity to showcase new talent vying to make a name for themselves in the competitive world of motorsport.

After a successful rookie Free Practice session in Misano in the lead-up to Rounds 6 and 7 last month, this full day of testing promises to add an extra layer of excitement to cap off the race weekend. Each of the 11 teams will field two drivers for the six hours of track time, gathering valuable data that will aid them in strategic decision-making down the line.

More details of the rookie line-up will be released in the lead-up to the race weekend, including the names of the 22 exciting up-and-comers hitting the track in GEN3 machines.

ENTERTAINMENT OFF THE TRACK

In addition to all the action on the track, Formula E fans can get ready for an unforgettable day in the Allianz Fan Village – the heart of every Formula E E-Prix event.

Ticket-holders should prepare to challenge their skills on the Formula E simulators, be dazzled by captivating performances from local artists and groove to the rhythm of live music.

Following Round 9 on Saturday, rising American pop sensation, Natalie Jane, will take centre stage. Fresh from sold-out shows in New York City and Los Angeles, Natalie Jane brings her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits like ‘AVA’ from her acclaimed debut album ‘Where Am I?’. On Sunday, Berlin’s beloved stars, Culcha Candela, grace the stage with the Fan Village’s second live performance of the weekend.

For families, the Kids Area offers a day of endless exploration, with activities designed to spark curiosity and inspire innovation while promoting sustainability. When hunger strikes, fans can venture into the food court for an array of local flavours. In the Partner Zone, Formula E’s visionary partners including Allianz, SUN Minimeal, Hankook, Saudia, Nissan, Julius Bar and Novus showcase the latest innovations that are shaping the future of mobility and sustainability.

Tickets are still available for people who don’t want to miss out on the action: https://berlin.tickets.fiaformulae.com/

