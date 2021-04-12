Defending champions Albirex Niigata remained unbeaten after six matches into the new season as they maintained their position at the top of the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League.

And this week, Albirex picked up the full points with a 2-1 win over former champions Tampines Rovers for them to amass 14 points from six matches played.

Despite trailing by a goal down as early as the tenth minute when Boris Kopitovic gave Tampines the lead, Albirex fought back to pick up the full points through Ryoya Taniguchi (21st minute) and Kuraba Kondo (64th).

In the meantime, Hougang United stayed second in the standings following their close 1-0 win over Balestier Khalsa with the only goal of the game coming off Tomoyuki Doi in the 63rd minute.

The biggest winner this week was Lion City Sailors who thumped Geylang International 8-0.

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Young Lions lost to Tanjong Pagar 4-0

Balestier Khalsa lost to Hougang United 1-0

Geylang International lost to Lion City Sailors 8-0

Albiex Niiagata beat Tampine Rovers 2-1

