It will be an all-Indonesians final in the Men’s Combined Age 110+ tomorrow following the end of the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023 at the Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Ertanto Kurniawan-Rudianto Seng upstaged top seed Tri Kusharjanto-Simbarsono Sutanto – also from Indonesia – 21-13, 21-15 in 21 minutes to earn the right to challenge for the title.

Second seeded Marleve Mainaky-Effendy Widjaja made the final of the Men’s Combined Age 110+ without having to hit a shuttle after getting a walkover from Prabhakaran Ponnengattil-James Varghese from the United Arab Emirates.

In the Women’s Doubles Combined Age 110+ & 80+, India’s S. Banu-Yasmeen Shaikh emerged victorious in the duel of the top seeds when they overcame No. 1 seeded pair Renu Chandrika De Silva Hettiarachchige-Lakshmi Punchihewa from Sri Lanka for their place in the final.

Banu-Shaikh took a good 40 minutes before they were able to put down Hettiarachchige-Punchihewa 18-21, 21-16, 21-8.

In the final of the Women’s Doubles Combined Age 110+ & 80+ tomorrow, Banu-Shaikh will be up against Vera Choy-Gloria Ngai Chu Ching from Hong Kong.

It took Vera-Gloria just 16 minutes to coast past Vidya Pahlaj Manghnani (United Arab Emirates)-Neera Pasricha (India) 21-8, 21-10.

In the Mixed Doubles Combined Age 110+, Boh Chee Gan (Malaysia)-Juanita Kwok Kek Har (Singapore) qualified for the final after being awarded a walkover from No. 1 seeded pair James Varghese-Vidya Pahlaj Manghnani from the United Arab Emirates.

Chee Gan-Juanita’s opponents in the final are Rohan De Silva-Renu Chandrika De Silva Hettiarachchige from Sri Lanka.

De Silva-Hettiarachchige outlasted Bantwal Sunil Pai-Vijayalakshmi Subramanian from India 21-8, 21-16 in their semifinal clash that lasted 26 minutes.

It will be a clash of the top two seeds in the final of the Men’s Doubles Combined Age 80+ with top pair Alvent Uulianto Chandra-Fran Kurniawan from Indonesia and second seeded Kenneth Fung Sin Kei-Ng Chor Kwan from Hong Kong confirming their slots.

In the semifinals, Chandra-Kurniawan were 21-9, 21-10 winners over India’s Vijaykanna Degala-Uday Tiruvanallur while Kenneth-Chor Kwan romped past Mahesh Waran Jayaraman-Mohankumar Ponnusamy – also from India – 21-5, 21-12.

