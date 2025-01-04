The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is pleased to welcome Allianz Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Malaysia), as its official Financial Services Partner. This partnership marks a new chapter for Malaysian badminton, promising greater opportunities and support for players and coaches as they strive for excellence on the international stage.

Allianz Malaysia is committed to safeguarding the well-being of all athletes and coaches as they compete internationally. Through this partnership, BAM players, including senior and junior athletes and their coaches, will receive comprehensive protection when traveling abroad for competitions. This ensures they can focus entirely on achieving success.

In addition, Allianz Malaysia will also take on the role of the title sponsor for the SUPER 100 tournament. The Allianz Malaysia SUPER 100 is scheduled to be staged at the Juara Stadium in October this year, further solidifying Allianz Malaysia’s role as a key player in promoting badminton excellence in the country.

Datuk V. Subramaniam, BAM Acting President, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Allianz Malaysia is a leading insurance company in our country. Globally, Allianz is involved in world-class sporting competitions including the Olympics. Their active involvement in Malaysian sports makes this partnership particularly meaningful, and we are honoured to have Allianz Malaysia join us on this journey to elevate Malaysian badminton.”

He further highlighted the importance of the partnership, saying, “Support from corporate leaders like Allianz Malaysia is essential and will significantly contribute to the success of our programmes. This partnership will benefit BAM and provide added motivation and encouragement to the players.”

Prior to signing with BAM, Allianz Malaysia has been actively supporting junior badminton in Malaysia through the popular Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) since 2022. Last year, over 3,000 young players participated in the 10 Qualifying Rounds staged in various states including Sabah and Sarawak. The finalists from each qualifying round advanced to the AJBC Grand Finals where all expenses including transportation and accommodation were covered by Allianz.

“Allianz is committed to supporting sports globally through our sponsorship of major sports events including the Olympics and Paralympics. In Malaysia, we have partnered with the National Sports Council for their Para athletes programme and the AJBC. Considering the success of the AJBC and its impact on aspiring junior players, we wanted to expand our contribution to Malaysian badminton at the national level and are convinced Allianz Malaysia can play an important role in further elevating and developing the sport in Malaysia,” said Sean Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Malaysia Berhad.

“We are excited at the prospect of working with BAM and supporting their various programmes and activities and I am particularly delighted to be the title sponsor for the Allianz Malaysia SUPER100 event later this year,” he added.

In addition to working closely with BAM, Allianz Malaysia will continue its commitment to nurturing young talent through the AJBC programme. Further details about this year’s championship which will enter into its fourth edition, will be announced soon.

