Malut United have signed Jonathan Bustos and Sony Norde ahead of the 2024/25 BRI Laga 1 restart.The 30-year-old Bustos is from Argentina, while the 35-year-old Norde is from Haiti. Both have signed a contract until the end of the season with an option to extend.“The management has completed the transfer with the player registration process completed,” said Malut United Chief Operating Officer, Willem D. Nanlohy.Midfielder Bustos had previously played for Borneo FC (2021-2023) and PSS Sleman (2023-2024) with his last club being with top Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.Norde had extensive experience playing in Mexico, Bangladesh, India, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia with Kedah Darul Aman FC being his last club.Malut United will take on Madura United on 10 January 2025. #AFF#PSSI

